Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.