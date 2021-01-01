Vivo V20 SE vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 24, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 SE
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Value for money
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|85.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11
|OxygenOS 11.3
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (62% in 30 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|0:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|July 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 369 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.
