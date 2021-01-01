Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 SE vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 SE vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Vivo V20 SE
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 24, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 SE
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 SE
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V20 SE
n/a
Nord 2 5G
624 nits

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 SE
83.9%
Nord 2 5G +2%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 SE and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 SE
309
Nord 2 5G +163%
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 SE
1361
Nord 2 5G +105%
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V20 SE
140883
Nord 2 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 SE
184744
Nord 2 5G
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11 OxygenOS 11.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (62% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V20 SE
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V20 SE
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
V20 SE
n/a
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2021
Release date October 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

