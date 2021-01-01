Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 SE vs Oppo A74 – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 SE vs Oppo A74

Vivo V20 SE
Oppo A74

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 24, 2020, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 SE
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 SE
vs
Oppo A74

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V20 SE
n/a
Oppo A74
618 nits

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 SE
83.9%
Oppo A74 +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 SE and Oppo A74 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 SE +2%
315
Oppo A74
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 SE
1378
Oppo A74 +3%
1414
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V20 SE
142095
Oppo A74
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 SE +3%
190078
Oppo A74
185100

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (62% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V20 SE
n/a
Oppo A74
89.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2021
Release date October 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20 SE.

