Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 SE vs Reno 6 – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 SE vs Oppo Reno 6

Виво V20 SE
VS
Оппо Рено 6
Vivo V20 SE
Oppo Reno 6

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 24, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 SE
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 564 and 310 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V20 SE
70
Reno 6
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V20 SE
42
Reno 6
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V20 SE
71
Reno 6
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V20 SE
65
Reno 6
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V20 SE
75
Reno 6
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V20 SE
62
Reno 6
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 SE
vs
Reno 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V20 SE
n/a
Reno 6
748 nits

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 SE
83.9%
Reno 6 +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 SE and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 SE
310
Reno 6 +82%
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 SE
1350
Reno 6 +27%
1721
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V20 SE
214558
Reno 6
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 33 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (62% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2021
Release date October 2020 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Vivo V20 SE
2. Oppo A72 or Vivo V20 SE
3. Oppo Realme 7 Pro or Vivo V20 SE
4. Oppo Realme 6 or Vivo V20 SE
5. Oppo A93 or Vivo V20 SE
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Oppo Reno 6
7. OnePlus 9 Pro or Oppo Reno 6
8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G or Oppo Reno 6
9. OnePlus 9R or Oppo Reno 6
10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or Oppo Reno 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish