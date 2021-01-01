Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.