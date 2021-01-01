Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 24, 2020, against the Vivo V17 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.