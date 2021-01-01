Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 SE vs V17 Neo – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 24, 2020, against the Vivo V17 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 SE
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 316 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V20 SE
74
V17 Neo
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V20 SE
45
V17 Neo
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V20 SE
77
V17 Neo
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V20 SE
67
V17 Neo
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V20 SE
75
V17 Neo
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V20 SE
65
V17 Neo
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 SE
vs
V17 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 SE +1%
83.9%
V17 Neo
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V17 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 SE
316
V17 Neo +10%
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 SE +6%
1381
V17 Neo
1301
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 SE
172151
V17 Neo +7%
184396

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch OS 11 Funtouch 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (62% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date October 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo V20 SE. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design.

