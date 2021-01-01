Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 vs Apple iPhone X

Виво V20
Vivo V20
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1284 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (111 vs 74 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 281K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (689 against 629 nits)
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 409 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20
629 nits
iPhone X +10%
689 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V20 +1%
83.7%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20
556
iPhone X +69%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20
1704
iPhone X +41%
2405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20
281838
iPhone X +13%
317507

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Funtouch OS 11 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20 +35%
12:50 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20 +43%
17:32 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20 +111%
40:12 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo V20
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V20
n/a
iPhone X
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2017
Release date October 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Vivo V20
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Vivo V20
3. Huawei Nova 5T vs Vivo V20
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Vivo V20
5. OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone X
7. Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone X
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Apple iPhone X
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone X
10. Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish