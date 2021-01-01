Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Виво V20
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Vivo V20
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (122 vs 111 hours)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (854 against 620 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 283K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20
620 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +38%
854 nits

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
Pixel 5a 5G +2%
85%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20
550
Pixel 5a 5G +17%
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20
1687
Pixel 5a 5G +16%
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V20
283673
Pixel 5a 5G +34%
379048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 11 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +46%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +23%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20 +23%
40:12 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (82nd and 19th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 August 2021
Release date October 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Vivo V20
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Vivo V20
3. Huawei Nova 5T vs Vivo V20
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Vivo V20
5. OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
7. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
8. Apple iPhone 12 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
9. Google Pixel 4a vs 5a 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish