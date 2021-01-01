Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 vs Huawei Honor 20S

Виво V20
Vivo V20
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20S
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 169K)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (618 against 493 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20 +25%
618 nits
Honor 20S
493 nits

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
Honor 20S +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G51
GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20 +62%
544
Honor 20S
336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20 +20%
1671
Honor 20S
1387
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20 +60%
271298
Honor 20S
169360

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch OS 11 Magic 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20
40:12 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date October 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi Note 10 Lite and Vivo V20
2. Poco X3 NFC and Vivo V20
3. Nova 5T and Vivo V20
4. Realme 6 Pro and Vivo V20
5. OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20
6. Honor 10i and Honor 20S
7. Redmi Note 8T and Honor 20S
8. Redmi Note 9S and Honor 20S
9. Honor 20 and Honor 20S
10. P40 Lite and Honor 20S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish