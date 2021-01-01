Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.