Vivo V20 vs Huawei Nova 9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
- Shows 16% longer battery life (111 vs 96 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 283K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
Review
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|89.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11
|EMUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (66% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.
