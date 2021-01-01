Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Виво V20
Vivo V20
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 157K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (111 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (611 against 495 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20 +23%
611 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
P30 Lite +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G51
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20 +76%
554
P30 Lite
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20 +31%
1683
P30 Lite
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20 +72%
271082
P30 Lite
157984

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch OS 11 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
P30 Lite +16%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20 +31%
17:32 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20 +41%
40:12 hr
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (44th and 115th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V20
n/a
P30 Lite
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2019
Release date October 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V20 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
