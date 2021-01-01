Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (615 against 416 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 435 points
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20 +48%
615 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
Note 10 Pro +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20 +26%
547
Note 10 Pro
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20 +49%
1681
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20
245183
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20
40:12 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V20
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 May 2021
Release date October 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

