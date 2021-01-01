Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 245K)
- The phone is 8-months newer
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 551 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|91.6%
|PWM
|-
|373 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
551
Nord CE 5G +16%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1662
Nord CE 5G +8%
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
245237
Nord CE 5G +29%
316174
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (66% in 30 min)
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:50 hr
Nord CE 5G +39%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:32 hr
Nord CE 5G +33%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20 +25%
40:12 hr
32:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|June 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, and sound.
