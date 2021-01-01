Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (111 vs 99 hours)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (618 against 440 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 608 and 544 points

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20 +40%
618 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V20 +1%
83.7%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20
544
Nord N10 +12%
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20
1671
Nord N10 +10%
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20
271298
Nord N10 +1%
273840
AnTuTu Android Rating (182nd and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Nord N10 +22%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20 +15%
17:32 hr
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20 +36%
40:12 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (49th and 75th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V20
n/a
Nord N10
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 362 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

