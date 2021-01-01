Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Oppo A72 – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 vs Oppo A72

Виво V20
Vivo V20
VS
Оппо А72
Oppo A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 170K)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (611 against 478 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
Oppo A72

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 30.2 ms
Contrast - 918:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20 +28%
611 nits
Oppo A72
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
Oppo A72
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Oppo A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20 +76%
554
Oppo A72
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20 +24%
1683
Oppo A72
1353
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20 +59%
271082
Oppo A72
170144
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (174th and 292nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Oppo A72
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Oppo A72
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20
40:12 hr
Oppo A72
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V20
n/a
Oppo A72
85.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2020
Release date October 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A72.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V20 and Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Vivo V20 and Huawei Nova 5T
3. Vivo V20 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro
4. Vivo V20 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
5. Vivo V20 and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
6. Oppo A72 and Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Oppo A72 and Samsung Galaxy A70
8. Oppo A72 and Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Oppo A72 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
10. Oppo A72 and Samsung Galaxy S9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish