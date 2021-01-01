Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Realme 8s 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 544 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20 +3%
611 nits
Realme 8s 5G
592 nits

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
Realme 8s 5G
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Oppo Realme 8s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20
544
Realme 8s 5G +17%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20
1678
Realme 8s 5G +53%
2562
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20
244443
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:59 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20
40:12 hr
Realme 8s 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS -
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2021
Release date October 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 228 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8s 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20.

