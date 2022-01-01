Vivo V20 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Vivo V20 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 346K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V20 Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo V20 +1% 616 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits

Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V20 83.7% Realme 9 Pro Plus +1% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo V20 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V20 550 Realme 9 Pro Plus +1385% 8166 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V20 1683 Realme 9 Pro Plus +38% 2322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V20 346050 Realme 9 Pro Plus +46% 505899 CPU 108116 - GPU 87650 - Memory 57560 - UX 93592 - Total score 346050 505899 AnTuTu 9 Ranking List

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 11 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 February 2022 Release date October 2020 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.