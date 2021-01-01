Vivo V20 vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 206K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 398 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
- Thinner bezels – 6.97% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|90.67%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Mediatek Helio P95
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20 +37%
544
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20 +14%
1671
1464
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20 +31%
271298
206377
AnTuTu Ranking (182nd and 232nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11
|ColorOS 7.2
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (66% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
40:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.41 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo V20. It has a better performance, software, and battery life.
