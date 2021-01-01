Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Reno 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Виво V20
Vivo V20
VS
Оппо Рено 4 Про
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (111 vs 91 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (837 against 611 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (307K versus 271K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
Reno 4 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20
611 nits
Reno 4 Pro +37%
837 nits

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
Reno 4 Pro +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20
554
Reno 4 Pro +7%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20
1683
Reno 4 Pro +7%
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20
271082
Reno 4 Pro +13%
307385
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (174th and 146th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20 +12%
12:50 hr
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Reno 4 Pro +6%
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20 +65%
40:12 hr
Reno 4 Pro
24:36 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (44th and 120th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 June 2020
Release date October 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 vs Vivo V20
2. Galaxy A71 vs Vivo V20
3. Honor 30 vs Vivo V20
4. Galaxy M51 vs Vivo V20
5. Reno 3 Pro vs Vivo V20
6. OnePlus 7T vs Reno 4 Pro
7. Realme 3 Pro vs Reno 4 Pro
8. Find X2 Pro vs Reno 4 Pro
9. OnePlus Nord vs Reno 4 Pro
10. Vivo X50 vs Reno 4 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish