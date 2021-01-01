Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy A30

Виво V20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Vivo V20
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 129K)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (111 vs 92 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (633 against 548 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20 +16%
633 nits
Galaxy A30
548 nits

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
Galaxy A30 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20
1698
Galaxy A30
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo V20
n/a
Galaxy A30
109013
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20 +90%
246396
Galaxy A30
129536

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch OS 11 One UI 3.1
OS size - 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20 +10%
12:50 hr
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20 +21%
17:32 hr
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20 +64%
40:12 hr
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V20
n/a
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 February 2019
Release date October 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V20 and Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Vivo V20 and Samsung Galaxy M51
3. Vivo V20 and Huawei P30
4. Vivo V20 and Samsung Galaxy A71
5. Vivo V20 and Huawei Honor 30
6. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A20
9. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A40
10. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish