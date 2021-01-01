Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 173K)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (111 vs 102 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20
611 nits
Galaxy A41 +1%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
Galaxy A41 +3%
85.9%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20 +81%
554
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20 +41%
1683
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20 +56%
271082
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (174th and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11 One UI 2.1
OS size - 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Galaxy A41 +15%
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20 +8%
17:32 hr
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20 +67%
40:12 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (44th and 102nd place)

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 25 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V20
n/a
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date October 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V20 is definitely a better buy.

