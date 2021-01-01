Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Galaxy M21 – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy M21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (243K versus 177K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 545 and 344 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
Galaxy M21

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.3%
PWM - 215 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20 +2%
615 nits
Galaxy M21
604 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
Galaxy M21 +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V20 +58%
545
Galaxy M21
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V20 +27%
1678
Galaxy M21
1320
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo V20
n/a
Galaxy M21
107780
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20 +37%
243703
Galaxy M21
177360

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM Funtouch OS 11 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size - 14.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Galaxy M21
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Galaxy M21
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20
40:12 hr
Galaxy M21
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution - 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V20
n/a
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date October 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.492 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21.

