Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V20 vs Galaxy M21s – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy M21s

Виво V20
Vivo V20
VS
Самсунг Галакси М21s
Samsung Galaxy M21s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (618 against 417 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V20
vs
Galaxy M21s

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V20 +48%
618 nits
Galaxy M21s
417 nits

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V20
83.7%
Galaxy M21s
84%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 and Samsung Galaxy M21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V20
271298
Galaxy M21s
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11 One UI 2.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:59 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V20
40:12 hr
Galaxy M21s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 November 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M21s. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi Note 10 Lite and Vivo V20
2. Poco X3 NFC and Vivo V20
3. Nova 5T and Vivo V20
4. Realme 6 Pro and Vivo V20
5. OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20
6. Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M21s
7. Redmi Note 9 Pro and Galaxy M21s
8. Redmi Note 9 and Galaxy M21s
9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Galaxy M21s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish