Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Apple iPhone 12

Виво V21
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Vivo V21
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (123 vs 84 hours)
  • Comes with 1185 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (758 against 637 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (570K versus 334K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 409 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% 99.4%
PWM 367 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +19%
758 nits
iPhone 12
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
iPhone 12 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
566
iPhone 12 +180%
1586
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1591
iPhone 12 +154%
4037
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V21
334406
iPhone 12 +71%
570821
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +30%
16:21 hr
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +33%
17:29 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +72%
33:13 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +13%
91.5 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 October 2020
Release date May 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V21 vs OnePlus Nord
2. Vivo V21 vs Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
3. Vivo V21 vs Oppo F19 Pro
4. Vivo V21 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
6. Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone XR
7. Apple iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
8. Apple iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
9. Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish