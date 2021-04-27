Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

VS
Vivo V21
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Shows 108% longer battery life (123 vs 59 hours)
  • Has a 1.74 inches larger screen size
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Thinner bezels – 19.4% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (750 against 663 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (608K versus 372K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +13%
750 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
663 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +30%
84.8%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
572
iPhone SE (2020) +132%
1328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1597
iPhone SE (2020) +115%
3428
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
372474
iPhone SE (2020) +63%
608427
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 -
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +21%
16:21 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +102%
17:29 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +229%
33:13 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +6%
91.5 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
86.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2020
Release date May 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2020).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
