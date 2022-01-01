Vivo V21 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
- Comes with 1982 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2018 mAh
- Shows 98% longer battery life (123 vs 62 hours)
- Has a 1.74 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 19.4% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (753 against 601 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 309K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.8%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
570
iPhone SE (2022) +201%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1594
iPhone SE (2022) +190%
4628
|CPU
|66183
|197658
|GPU
|86630
|298378
|Memory
|71312
|105062
|UX
|84274
|128775
|Total score
|309762
|724557
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|9 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1604
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7166
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +30%
16:21 hr
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +81%
17:29 hr
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +167%
33:13 hr
12:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|May 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1