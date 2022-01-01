Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Comes with 1982 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Shows 98% longer battery life (123 vs 62 hours)
  • Has a 1.74 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 19.4% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (753 against 601 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 309K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +25%
753 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +30%
84.8%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
570
iPhone SE (2022) +201%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1594
iPhone SE (2022) +190%
4628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
309762
iPhone SE (2022) +134%
724557
CPU 66183 197658
GPU 86630 298378
Memory 71312 105062
UX 84274 128775
Total score 309762 724557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 9 FPS -
Graphics score 1604 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7166 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +30%
16:21 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +81%
17:29 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +167%
33:13 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 March 2022
Release date May 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

