Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Виво V21
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Vivo V21
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 309K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (854 against 760 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21
760 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +12%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
571
Pixel 5a 5G +13%
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1593
Pixel 5a 5G +22%
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
309270
Pixel 5a 5G +23%
379048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +13%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +23%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +2%
33:13 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 19th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 August 2021
Release date May 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro or Vivo V21
2. Realme 8 Pro or Vivo V21
3. Vivo V20 or Vivo V21
4. Mi 11 Lite or Vivo V21
5. Vivo X60 or Vivo V21
6. iPhone 13 Pro or Pixel 5a 5G
7. 9 Pro or Pixel 5a 5G
8. iPhone 12 or Pixel 5a 5G
9. Pixel 4a or Pixel 5a 5G
10. Galaxy A52 5G or Pixel 5a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish