Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 188K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (750 against 490 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +53%
750 nits
Honor 20S
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +1%
84.8%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +73%
572
Honor 20S
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +14%
1597
Honor 20S
1405
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +98%
372474
Honor 20S
188573
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Magic 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2019
Release date May 2021 October 2019
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

