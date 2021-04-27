Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Honor 30S – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Huawei Honor 30S

Виво V21
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30S
Vivo V21
Huawei Honor 30S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (750 against 442 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30S
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (457K versus 372K)
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 635 and 572 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Honor 30S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +70%
750 nits
Honor 30S
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Silver, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +1%
84.8%
Honor 30S
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Huawei Honor 30S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
572
Honor 30S +11%
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1597
Honor 30S +52%
2427
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
372474
Honor 30S +23%
457675
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:56 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Honor 30S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Honor 30S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Honor 30S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Honor 30S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 March 2020
Release date May 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

