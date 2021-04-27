Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Виво V21
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Vivo V21
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 187K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 81% higher maximum brightness (750 against 415 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% 98.8%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 27 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 565:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +81%
750 nits
Honor 9X Lite
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Honor 9X Lite
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +71%
572
Honor 9X Lite
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +21%
1597
Honor 9X Lite
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +99%
372474
Honor 9X Lite
187629
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Honor 9X Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Honor 9X Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Honor 9X Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +16%
91.5 dB
Honor 9X Lite
78.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2020
Release date May 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo V21
2. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Vivo V21
3. Vivo V20 and Vivo V21
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Vivo V21
5. Vivo X60 and Vivo V21
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei Honor 9X Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Huawei Honor 9X Lite
8. Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Honor 9X Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite
10. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Huawei Honor 9X Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish