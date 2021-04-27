Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Honor View 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (750 against 490 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 372K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 782 and 572 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +53%
750 nits
Honor View 30
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Honor View 30
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Huawei Honor View 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
572
Honor View 30 +37%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1597
Honor View 30 +91%
3047
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
372474
Honor View 30 +37%
510776
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Magic UI 3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Honor View 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Honor View 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Honor View 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 109°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Honor View 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 November 2019
Release date May 2021 January 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.768 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.

