Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Huawei Honor X10

Виво V21
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10
Vivo V21
Huawei Honor X10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (750 against 442 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (423K versus 372K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 627 and 572 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +70%
750 nits
Honor X10
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Honor X10
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
572
Honor X10 +10%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1597
Honor X10 +52%
2425
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
372474
Honor X10 +14%
423123
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 May 2020
Release date May 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo V21
2. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Vivo V21
3. Vivo V20 vs Vivo V21
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Vivo V21
5. Vivo X60 vs Vivo V21
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei Honor X10
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Huawei Honor X10
8. Huawei Nova 5T vs Huawei Honor X10
9. Huawei Honor 10 vs Huawei Honor X10
10. OnePlus Nord vs Huawei Honor X10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish