Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (750 against 505 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (471K versus 372K)
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 572 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +49%
750 nits
Nova 5T
505 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +1%
84.8%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
572
Nova 5T +20%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1597
Nova 5T +55%
2483
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
372474
Nova 5T +27%
471406
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +13%
91.5 dB
Nova 5T
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 August 2019
Release date May 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 5T.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
