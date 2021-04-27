Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Виво V21
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2021
Vivo V21
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 196K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (750 against 435 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% 99.4%
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +72%
750 nits
P Smart 2021
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +1%
84.8%
P Smart 2021
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +93%
572
P Smart 2021
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +23%
1597
P Smart 2021
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +89%
372474
P Smart 2021
196644
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +7%
16:21 hr
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +14%
17:29 hr
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
P Smart 2021 +24%
41:13 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (45th and 57th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +1%
91.5 dB
P Smart 2021
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date May 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

