Vivo V21
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Delivers 81% higher maximum brightness (750 against 415 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 432 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +81%
750 nits
Note 10 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +32%
572
Note 10 Pro
432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +42%
1597
Note 10 Pro
1128
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +7%
372474
Note 10 Pro
346912
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +8%
91.5 dB
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 May 2021
Release date May 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

