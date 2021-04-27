Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Motorola Moto G 5G

Vivo V21
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (750 against 484 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (131 vs 123 hours)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 647 and 572 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +55%
750 nits
Moto G 5G
484 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Moto G 5G +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
572
Moto G 5G +13%
647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1597
Moto G 5G +23%
1958
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +3%
372474
Moto G 5G
360964
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Moto G 5G +7%
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Moto G 5G +12%
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Moto G 5G +30%
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +11%
91.5 dB
Moto G 5G
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 November 2020
Release date May 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
