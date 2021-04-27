Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs OnePlus 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (123 vs 102 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (750 against 633 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (526K versus 372K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 713 and 572 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
OnePlus 7

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% 99.7%
PWM 367 Hz 200 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +18%
750 nits
OnePlus 7
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
OnePlus 7 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and OnePlus 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 640
GPU clock 850 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
572
OnePlus 7 +25%
713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1597
OnePlus 7 +67%
2669
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
372474
OnePlus 7 +41%
526915
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 OxygenOS 10.0.5
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +21%
16:21 hr
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
OnePlus 7 +13%
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +33%
33:13 hr
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (45th and 104th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical
Flash LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +7%
91.5 dB
OnePlus 7
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 May 2019
Release date May 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) - 1.166 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.382 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

