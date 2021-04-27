Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs OnePlus 8 – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs OnePlus 8

VS
Vivo V21
OnePlus 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (123 vs 108 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (572K versus 330K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 895 and 570 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
OnePlus 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 88.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.7%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21
751 nits
OnePlus 8 +5%
788 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
OnePlus 8 +5%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and OnePlus 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
570
OnePlus 8 +57%
895
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1598
OnePlus 8 +106%
3296
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V21
330540
OnePlus 8 +73%
572506
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +14%
16:21 hr
OnePlus 8
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
OnePlus 8 +12%
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +16%
33:13 hr
OnePlus 8
28:45 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (43rd and 68th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
n/a
OnePlus 8
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 April 2020
Release date May 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 512 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 is definitely a better buy.

