Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Виво V21
VS
Ванплас 9 Про
Vivo V21
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (123 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (773K versus 313K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (876 against 772 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Vivo V21
85
9 Pro
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Vivo V21
49
9 Pro
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Vivo V21
82
9 Pro
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Vivo V21
68
9 Pro
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Vivo V21
79
9 Pro
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Vivo V21
70
9 Pro
87

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 90.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% 97.8%
PWM 367 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21
772 nits
9 Pro +13%
876 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
9 Pro +6%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
574
9 Pro +97%
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1631
9 Pro +124%
3661
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
313334
9 Pro +147%
773213
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +24%
16:21 hr
9 Pro
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +30%
17:29 hr
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
9 Pro +1%
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 140°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo V21
n/a
9 Pro
129
Video quality
Vivo V21
n/a
9 Pro
108
Generic camera score
Vivo V21
n/a
9 Pro
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +13%
91.5 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 March 2021
Release date May 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo V21
2. Realme 8 Pro vs Vivo V21
3. Vivo V20 vs Vivo V21
4. Mi 11 Lite vs Vivo V21
5. Vivo X60 vs Vivo V21
6. Galaxy S21 Plus vs 9 Pro
7. 8 Pro vs 9 Pro
8. Mi 11 Ultra vs 9 Pro
9. iPhone 13 Pro Max vs 9 Pro
10. OnePlus 9 vs 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish