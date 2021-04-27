Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs OnePlus 9RT

Vivo V21
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 22.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 310K)
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 756 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 87.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21
756 nits
OnePlus 9RT +71%
1290 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
OnePlus 9RT +4%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
573
OnePlus 9RT +94%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1584
OnePlus 9RT +130%
3636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
310771
OnePlus 9RT +130%
713869
CPU 66183 174825
GPU 86630 292456
Memory 71312 116096
UX 84274 133482
Total score 310771 713869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V21
1604
OnePlus 9RT +266%
5867
Stability 99% 66%
Graphics test 9 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 1604 5867
PCMark 3.0 score 7149 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 OxygenOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 October 2021
Release date May 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.

