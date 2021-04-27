Vivo V21 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Vivo V21 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V21 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 22.5 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 310K)

Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 756 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Vivo V21 756 nits OnePlus 9RT +71% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V21 84.8% OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V21 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V21 573 OnePlus 9RT +94% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V21 1584 OnePlus 9RT +130% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V21 310771 OnePlus 9RT +130% 713869 CPU 66183 174825 GPU 86630 292456 Memory 71312 116096 UX 84274 133482 Total score 310771 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo V21 1604 OnePlus 9RT +266% 5867 Stability 99% 66% Graphics test 9 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 1604 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 7149 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 OxygenOS 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V21 112 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Vivo V21 92 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Vivo V21 105 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo V21 91.5 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2021 October 2021 Release date May 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.