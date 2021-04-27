Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs OnePlus Nord N10

Виво V21
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
Vivo V21
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (751 against 434 nits)
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (123 vs 99 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 282K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +73%
751 nits
Nord N10
434 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +2%
84.8%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
570
Nord N10 +6%
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1598
Nord N10 +14%
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V21 +17%
330540
Nord N10
282906
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +6%
16:21 hr
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +15%
17:29 hr
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +13%
33:13 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (43rd and 104th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 October 2020
Release date May 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V21 vs OnePlus Nord
2. Vivo V21 vs Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
3. Vivo V21 vs Vivo X60
4. Vivo V21 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
5. OnePlus Nord N10 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
6. OnePlus Nord N10 vs Samsung Galaxy M51
7. OnePlus Nord N10 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
8. OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus 7T
9. OnePlus Nord N10 vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish