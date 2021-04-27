Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 205K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (750 against 468 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% 98.8%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 31.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +60%
750 nits
Oppo A52
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +3%
84.8%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +83%
572
Oppo A52
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +16%
1597
Oppo A52
1377
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +81%
372474
Oppo A52
205471
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Oppo A52
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Oppo A52
91.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2020
Release date May 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

