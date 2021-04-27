Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.