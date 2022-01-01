Vivo V21 vs Oppo A95 5G VS Vivo V21 Oppo A95 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V21 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Optical image stabilization

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 309K)

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 569 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Vivo V21 759 nits A95 5G +4% 792 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V21 84.8% A95 5G 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V21 and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V21 569 A95 5G +8% 614 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V21 1592 A95 5G +15% 1838 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V21 309422 A95 5G +20% 371670 CPU 66183 - GPU 86630 - Memory 71312 - UX 84274 - Total score 309422 371670 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo V21 1604 A95 5G n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 9 FPS - Graphics score 1604 - PCMark 3.0 score 7164 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.09" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V21 112 A95 5G n/a Video quality Vivo V21 92 A95 5G n/a Generic camera score Vivo V21 105 A95 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo V21 91.5 dB A95 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 April 2021 Release date May 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A95 5G.