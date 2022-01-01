Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Oppo A96 – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Oppo A96

Виво V21
VS
Оппо А96
Vivo V21
Oppo A96

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (765 against 483 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 279K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Oppo A96

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +58%
765 nits
Oppo A96
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +1%
84.8%
Oppo A96
84%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Oppo A96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +50%
578
Oppo A96
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +1%
1614
Oppo A96
1592
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +12%
312552
Oppo A96
279630
CPU 66183 82317
GPU 86630 49192
Memory 71312 75563
UX 84274 71143
Total score 312552 279630
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V21
1604
Oppo A96
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 9 FPS -
Graphics score 1604 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7166 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 14:07 hr -
Gaming 06:13 hr -
Standby 112 hr -
General battery life
Vivo V21
33:41 hr
Oppo A96
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo V21
112
Oppo A96
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
Vivo V21
105
Oppo A96
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Oppo A96
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 March 2022
Release date May 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A96.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V21 vs Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Vivo V21 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Vivo V21 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
4. Vivo V21 vs Oppo Reno 6 5G
5. Vivo V21 vs Vivo V20
6. Oppo A96 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
7. Oppo A96 vs Realme 9 Pro
8. Oppo A96 vs Reno 6
9. Oppo A96 vs Vivo V23e

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish