Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs F17 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Oppo F17 Pro

Виво V21
VS
Оппо F17 Про
Vivo V21
Oppo F17 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo F17 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 208K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 578 and 404 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17 Pro
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
F17 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21
767 nits
F17 Pro +4%
801 nits

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
F17 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Oppo F17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 850 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +43%
578
F17 Pro
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +8%
1625
F17 Pro
1508
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V21 +63%
339952
F17 Pro
208479

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
F17 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
F17 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
F17 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date May 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V21 vs OnePlus Nord
2. Vivo V21 vs Galaxy M62 (F62)
3. Vivo V21 vs Vivo X60
4. Vivo V21 vs Realme 8 Pro
5. F17 Pro vs Galaxy M51
6. F17 Pro vs OnePlus Nord
7. F17 Pro vs Vivo V20
8. F17 Pro vs Vivo V19
9. F17 Pro vs V20 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish