Vivo V21 vs Oppo Realme 3 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 212K)
- Shows 35% longer battery life (123 vs 91 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (750 against 500 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|83.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|9738%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +46%
572
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +5%
1597
1515
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +75%
372474
212776
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|ColorOS 7
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4045 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +20%
16:21 hr
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +15%
17:29 hr
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +9%
33:13 hr
30:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|-
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|April 2019
|Release date
|May 2021
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 313 USD
|~ 200 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.
