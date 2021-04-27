Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Realme 7 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (765 against 573 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Realme 7 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
Response time - 18 ms
Contrast - 710:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +34%
765 nits
Realme 7 5G
573 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +1%
84.8%
Realme 7 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Oppo Realme 7 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
578
Realme 7 5G +5%
605
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1605
Realme 7 5G +13%
1814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V21 +3%
342082
Realme 7 5G
331237
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (165th and 186th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:06 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Realme 7 5G +15%
18:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +8%
17:29 hr
Realme 7 5G
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Realme 7 5G +7%
35:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
n/a
Realme 7 5G
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 November 2020
Release date May 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 5G.

