Vivo V21 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (629 against 502 nits)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|83.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|114 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1680
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V21 +7%
310675
289642
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
35:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|May 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 313 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.
